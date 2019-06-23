FREMONT (CBS SF) — The Fremont Fire Department and Cal Fire are working to fight what at 10:30 p.m. was a two-alarm vegetation fire near Montalban Drive and Blaisdell Way just north of a residential neighborhood in the Niles neighborhood of Fremont.

The fire was reported at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on a steep grassy hill immediately north of subdivision of single-family homes two blocks north of Mission Boulevard. At 10:30 p.m., about five acres had burned.

Wild fire in union city/ Fremont y’all be safe pic.twitter.com/DM3YBLUHIx — Angel 😎 (@AngelsCant_Fly) June 24, 2019

Police personnel are on scene and have evacuated a small number of residences near Mission Blvd., police said. Evacuated residents are being asked to respond to the parking lot of 585 Mowry Ave.

Police said no additional evacuations are anticipated, but they will update when more information is available.

An advisory was sent to avoid Mission Blvd. north of Mathews Road until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

