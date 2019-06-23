PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured battling a three-alarm fire that was burning at a roofing supply business at 2120 Piedmont Way in Pittsburg, officials said.

The first call came in at 2:39 p.m. and the fire quickly elevated to a second and third alarm.

The blaze, clearly visible from Highway 4, spread to a structure at the Elite Roofing Supply Company and then ignited grass across the nearby abandoned train tracks.

A huge plume of smoke was visible, a spokesman said.

Both the structure fire at the lumber yard and the grass fire were contained at 4:05 p.m., according to Contra Costa Fire officials.

The firefighter who was injured was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital.

The fire originated in a homeless encampment on the north side of the lumber yard, officials said.

According to CHP Contra Costa, firefighters were battling the blaze from the slow lane of Highway 4. The far right eastbound lane was closed due to the fire. Contra Costa Fire officials advised people to avoid the area.

