LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Police in Livermore are investigating a gunshot that may have been fired at officers responding to a report of shots fired at or near a Greenville Road storage yard, police said Sunday.

Police responded at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday to a storage yard in a light-industrial area at the intersection of Greenville Road and Hawthorne Avenue on Livermore’s eastern edge, on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a window shot out of a parked tow truck, and then heard another single gunshot over their heads, possibly “discharged in their general direction,” according to a post on the Livermore Police Department’s Facebook page.

Livermore police Officer Art Rosas said Livermore officers, along with those from the Pleasanton Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the East Bay Regional Parks District, began a search. Armored vehicles were brought in to evacuate nearby residents and officers who had possibly been targeted by the gunfire.

Helicopters from both the CHP and the park district were used in the search. An Alameda County Sheriff’s Department drone was also employed.

A shelter-in-place order was issued, which wasn’t lifted until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and Greenville Road near Hawthorne Avenue was reopened at about the same time, Rosas said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Livermore police want to hear from anyone with who has information that could aid that investigation. Those people are asked to call the public information officer line at (925) 371-4777.

