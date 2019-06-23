Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were killed in an early-morning, multiple-vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday, according to police.
The collision was first reported at 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Paul Avenue. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman died at a hospital.
Video from the scene shows one car apparently collided with a Muni train.
Police have not confirmed any other details.
