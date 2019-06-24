  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car accident, Car crash, Fatal crash, Napa, Power Pole Crash

NAPA (CBS SF) – At least one person has died, another has been transported to a hospital and several hundred customers were without power following a solo-vehicle crash into a power pole in unincorporated Napa County late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash was first reported at 10:54 p.m. near the Silverado Resort and Spa at 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Officers arrived to find one of the victims dead at the scene. The other was transported with major injuries.

According to the CHP, Pacific Gas and Electric shutdown power in the area to make the scene safe for first responders. PG&E’s power outage website said 871 customers were without power as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The estimated time of restoration is 2:45 a.m.

Atlas Peak Road is currently closed between McKinley Road and Hardman Avenue and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s