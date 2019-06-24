NAPA (CBS SF) – At least one person has died, another has been transported to a hospital and several hundred customers were without power following a solo-vehicle crash into a power pole in unincorporated Napa County late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the crash was first reported at 10:54 p.m. near the Silverado Resort and Spa at 1600 Atlas Peak Road. Officers arrived to find one of the victims dead at the scene. The other was transported with major injuries.
According to the CHP, Pacific Gas and Electric shutdown power in the area to make the scene safe for first responders. PG&E’s power outage website said 871 customers were without power as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The estimated time of restoration is 2:45 a.m.
Atlas Peak Road is currently closed between McKinley Road and Hardman Avenue and there is no estimated time of reopening.