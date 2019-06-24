Filed Under:Child Endangerment, Child Shot, Oakland, Oakland news, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and his father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment on Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Embarcadero in an area where a lot of trailers or recreational vehicles are parked, police said. The boy’s father hasn’t been identified.

Police didn’t say how the shooting occurred.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, the boy has been listed in stable condition.

No further information is immediately available.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s