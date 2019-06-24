WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate Highway 680 near Walnut Creek early Saturday morning has been identified as 52-year-old Thomas Jancek, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.
The crash was reported around 1 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Treat Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Sig-alert was issued, and all lanes of traffic were temporarily closed while investigators cleared the scene.
Details of the subsequent investigation were not immediately available Monday morning.
Jancek was a resident of Walnut Creek, according to the coroner’s office.
