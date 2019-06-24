SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least five people – including the suspect – have died following what San Jose police are calling a quadruple murder-suicide, which included a standoff that started Sunday night and ended early Monday morning, authorities said.
San Jose police responded about 8:40 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls of a shooting in a house in the 500 block of Habbitts Court, near the Los Lagos Golf Course southeast of downtown San Jose.
Police said that when officers arrived, two adults exited the house, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment; one of them, Tepoorten said, died.
Police didn’t say if the other adult who left the home Sunday night also died.
SWAT officers had surrounded the home with a police negotiator on the scene. Early Monday, officers used flash grenades to gain access to the home, but found a scene of carnage.