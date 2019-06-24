  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose have brought a vegetation fire near Kelley Park under control Monday afternoon.

Photos shared on social media by fire officials at 11:38 a.m. showed a small plume of smoke rising into the air and an area of blackened hillside near Story Road and Remillard Court.

By about 12:15 p.m., the fire department tweeted that the fire was under control after burning approximately two acres in the area of Remillard Court near I-280.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews continued to clean up. There was no word on what caused the fire.

