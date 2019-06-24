  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gas, Gas prices, Oakland, Oakland news, San Francisco, San Francisco Gas Prices, San Francisco News, San Jose, San Jose News


SAN FRANCSICO (CBS SF) – Gas prices in San Francisco have fallen nearly five cents per gallon in the past week, continuing a downward trend over the last several weeks.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of regular is at $3.83 a gallon, which is 27 cents lower than it was a month ago, but is 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, in the Oakland area, the average price of regular has dropped 4 cents from last week to $3.81 a gallon. In the South Bay, a gallon of regular costs $3.77 a gallon, down 5.3 cents.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of regular is $2.65 per gallon, down 19.2 cents from this time last year.

While prices have dropped in the last several weeks, California drivers will likely pay more to fill up next month, with gas taxes set to rise from 41.7 cents to 47.3 cents per gallon. The tax increase, which is expected to raise $50 billion over the next decade, would go towards repairing roads and infrastructure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s