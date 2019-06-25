WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police are asking people to avoid an area of Ygnacio Valley Road Tuesday afternoon because of a brush fire nearby.
Police issued an advisory at 2:22 p.m. about the fire, which they said is causing a traffic backup on Ygnacio Valley Road at Marchbanks Drive.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said structures are threatened by the fire so a second alarm was called to bring additional crews to the area.
Hill said it is a “fast-moving” fire but he did not have any other information as of 2:30 p.m.
The flames were mostly extinguished around 2:55 p.m., and about an acre of land burned in the fire.
