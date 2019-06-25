LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The Livermore City Council unanimously voted Monday night to ban the sales of all flavored tobacco products and electronic delivery devices citywide and introduce a 1,000-foot buffer zone between tobacco retailers and sites like schools and libraries.
The Council heard from more than 40 members of the community with diverse perspectives before voting on the ordinance, which will also establish a Tobacco Retailers License and require all tobacco retailers in the city to obtain one and renew it annually.
The ban was first proposed by the intergovernmental committee comprised of representatives from the city, the school district and parks and recreation district with support from various advocacy groups.
The goal of the ordinance is to reduce the number of tobacco-using minors by eliminating flavored products such as menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes and governing marketing that targets youth.
“One of the best ways to change behavior is to avoid having the product present,” City Councilmember Trish Munro said.
Munro said she believes the new regulation will reduce tobacco use among middle and high school students substantially.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.