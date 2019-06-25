SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies have launched an attempted murder and shooting investigation after a man was apparently shot in a San Jose neighborhood late Monday night.
Around 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to calls of someone being shot in the area of Richmond Avenue and Scott Street, near Interstate 280 and San Jose City College.
When deputies arrived, they found bullet casings and several parked cars that were hit by gunfire.
Deputies were able to obtain surveillance video from a nearby resident, which showed a black-colored sedan driving southbound on Richmond Avenue. A man got out of the car, and confronted a male victim.
The video then shows the suspect chasing the victim and eventually shooting him before running away from the scene. Meanwhile, the victim ran into a nearby backyard.
As of Tuesday morning, the victim has not come forward. Deputies said the suspect has not been found. No additional information about the suspect or the vehicle he was in has been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 408-808-4500 or their anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431