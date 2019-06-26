MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) – Authorities remained on the scene of a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill Wednesday morning, more than 12 hours after a workplace shooting that left three people dead, including the shooter.

Meanwhile, a SWAT team and law enforcement surrounded a San Jose home believed to be where the suspected gunman lived. Around 4:30 a.m., authorities broke down the front door. It is unclear what they found inside.

#DEVELOPING A SWAT team was on scene at the possible home of the suspect from the #MorganHill Ford dealership shooting. @AnneKPIX has details from the #LiveNewsDesk

More: https://t.co/S8tF5cmc0c pic.twitter.com/mQGUC87flH — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) June 26, 2019

Police were called to The Ford Store in Morgan Hill after reports of a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials said two men were found dead inside the building, while the suspected gunman was found dead nearby of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A law enforcement source told KPIX 5 the suspect knew he was going to get fired on Tuesday and brought two guns to work. The source said he shot his manager after being terminated, then another supervisor who tried to step in and wrestled with the suspect before he was killed.

Doug Macglashan was hired by the dealership for the day from Southern California to train employees on new software, and he was nearly done before the day suddenly turned deadly.

He identified the two victims as the Service & Parts Department Director — who he’d spent the entire day with — as well as the Parts manager. The suspect, MacGlashan said, was a Ford parts representative.

Macglashan said the suspect wouldn’t leave the premises after he was fired.

“About 10, 15 minutes later, gunshots,” he said. “It’s just scarier than hell. I’m not used to hearing gunshots, I’m not used to being around this type of violence. So it’s just scary.”

Jordan Valdez, a Ford dealership employee, said he was at work at the time of the shooting. He said the suspect was in his 60s and had worked for the company for several years.

Identities of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The dealership remained an active crime scene Wednesday morning. A crime scene cleanup crew had arrived, focused on cleaning what appears to be the inside of the service part of the dealership.

Authorities had also towed away a vehicle believed to have belonged to the suspected gunman.