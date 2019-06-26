Comments
PATTERSON, Stanislaus County (CBS SF) – A wildfire burning east of Mount Hamilton in Stanislaus County has exploded in size overnight, scorching 1,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The fire, known as the Rock Fire, is burning in a rural area near Del Puerto Canyon Road, west of the town of Patterson and Interstate 5. Cal Fire officials first reported the wildfire after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, when it was only 30 acres in size.
Officials said the fire is 15 percent contained.
No injuries or damage to structures has been reported.
It is unclear what started the fire.