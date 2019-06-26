WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
California Wildfires, Mount Hamilton, Patterson, Rock Fire, San Jose, Stanislaus County, Wildfires

PATTERSON, Stanislaus County (CBS SF) – A wildfire burning east of Mount Hamilton in Stanislaus County has exploded in size overnight, scorching 1,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The fire, known as the Rock Fire, is burning in a rural area near Del Puerto Canyon Road, west of the town of Patterson and Interstate 5. Cal Fire officials first reported the wildfire after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, when it was only 30 acres in size.

Crews on the scene of the Rock Fire burning west of Patterson in Stanislaus County, June 26, 2019. (Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit)

Officials said the fire is 15 percent contained.

No injuries or damage to structures has been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.

