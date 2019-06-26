WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
By Emily Turner


Summer is officially here and the weather is fine for some summertime cocktails! I spoke with Roman, a top mixologist from San Francisco Proper Hotel’s rooftop bar, Charmaine’s. He’s got recipes for three cocktails to help you beat the heat, enjoy these long summer days and celebrate the season. Be sure to watch all the way through for an exploding caramelized glass and the finished products!

MR. JINX

2 oz Union Mezcal

0.5 oz Lillet

.25 oz Clement Creole

0.75 oz Guava Syrup

0.75 oz Lime

1 dash Scrappy Hellfire Dash

Shake/Double Strain Ice

Up Glass

Coupe Garnish: flower

Tasting Notes: Mezcal margarita, citrus notes, smoky, hint of heat. It’s like “Oaxacan on sunshine” (more or less spice upon request)

 

PROPER CUP

2oz Pimms

0.75 Hendricks

0.75 Seasonal Syrup (blackberry)

0.5 Lemon

0.5 Lime

2 Dash Absinthe

Top w/Ginger Beer

Method: Shake/Double Strain

Ice: Cubes

Glass: Milkshake

Garnish: Cucumber ribbon, seasonal fruit (blackberry), lime, lemon

Tasting Notes: Charmaine’s version of the classic cocktail, Pimm’s Cup.

 

SLIGHTLY-LESS-CARAMALIZED OLD FASHIONED

2 scoops brown sugar

3 Dashes of bitters

2 oz high proof rye whiskey

Stir

Rocks Glass

Ice: Large, single cube

Garnish: caramelized orange peel (or orange slice), cherries

Tasting Notes: Warm cocktail that’s well rounded on the palate. Subtle citrus notes that round out the whiskey.

