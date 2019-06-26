Summer is officially here and the weather is fine for some summertime cocktails! I spoke with Roman, a top mixologist from San Francisco Proper Hotel’s rooftop bar, Charmaine’s. He’s got recipes for three cocktails to help you beat the heat, enjoy these long summer days and celebrate the season. Be sure to watch all the way through for an exploding caramelized glass and the finished products!
MR. JINX
2 oz Union Mezcal
0.5 oz Lillet
.25 oz Clement Creole
0.75 oz Guava Syrup
0.75 oz Lime
1 dash Scrappy Hellfire Dash
Shake/Double Strain Ice
Up Glass
Coupe Garnish: flower
Tasting Notes: Mezcal margarita, citrus notes, smoky, hint of heat. It’s like “Oaxacan on sunshine” (more or less spice upon request)
PROPER CUP
2oz Pimms
0.75 Hendricks
0.75 Seasonal Syrup (blackberry)
0.5 Lemon
0.5 Lime
2 Dash Absinthe
Top w/Ginger Beer
Method: Shake/Double Strain
Ice: Cubes
Glass: Milkshake
Garnish: Cucumber ribbon, seasonal fruit (blackberry), lime, lemon
Tasting Notes: Charmaine’s version of the classic cocktail, Pimm’s Cup.
SLIGHTLY-LESS-CARAMALIZED OLD FASHIONED
2 scoops brown sugar
3 Dashes of bitters
2 oz high proof rye whiskey
Stir
Rocks Glass
Ice: Large, single cube
Garnish: caramelized orange peel (or orange slice), cherries
Tasting Notes: Warm cocktail that’s well rounded on the palate. Subtle citrus notes that round out the whiskey.