SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officers in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood arrested more than 20 alleged drug dealers and seized $20,000 worth of drugs during a five-day operation, police said Tuesday.

Officers began the operation last Wednesday and carried it out using a seven-member team in areas of the neighborhood that were the source of most complaints, according to police.

The $20,000 worth of drugs officers seized was made up of 928 bindles of drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. In addition to arresting the suspected drug dealers, officers also seized more than $5,000 in cash found in their possession, police said.

Suspects arrested in a drug bust in San Francisco's Tenderloin in June 2019. (SFPD)

The operation is part of an ongoing strategy to take drugs off of the neighborhood’s streets and improve the quality of life for residents, according to police. The strategy also includes more officers walking the area on foot, as well as undercover operations.

So far this year, officers in the Police Department’s Tenderloin station have arrested 238 people suspected of dealing drugs, police said.

