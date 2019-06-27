WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police were looking for two suspects after an armored car was robbed outside a bank in Oakland Thursday morning.

The robbery of the Loomis armored car was reported at 10:51 a.m. outside a Wells Fargo bank branch at 10700 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland at the Foothill Square shopping center.

Oakland police said the two suspect were possibly armed with rifles. No one was hurt and the bank was not affected, police said.

It was not known how much money was taken in the robbery. Further details were not immediately available.

 

