ASPEN (CBS News) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said the social network is evaluating how it should handle “deepfake” videos created with artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to yield false but realistic clips.
In an interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, Zuckerberg said it might make sense to treat such videos differently from other misinformation such as false news.
Facebook has long held that it shouldn’t decide what is and isn’t true, leaving such calls instead to outside fact-checkers. But Zuckerberg said it’s worth asking whether deepfakes are a “completely different category” from regular false statements. He said developing a policy about these videos is “really important” as AI technology grows more sophisticated.