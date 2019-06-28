ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A bicyclist was hit and killed Friday morning by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Rohnert Park, the second pedestrian death in two days on the North Bay tracks, officials said.
The transit agency issued an alert shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. Officials say the bicyclist was riding against traffic approaching the intersection wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and earphones in before entering the intersection moments before the crash.
Trains were being delayed on the line and a bus bridge will be used for all stations north of Cotati. Buses will serve Cotati, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa Downtown, Santa Rosa North, and Sonoma County Airport Stations, with stops at all stations.
Trains will be providing service to all stations south, from Cotati to San Rafael, according to the transit agency.
A woman who was struck and killed in the same intersection Thursday morning by a SMART train in Rohnert Park apparently ignored the crossing arms and tried to run across the tracks when she was hit, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.