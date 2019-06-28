A fire at a seniors apartment complex sent two people to the hospital in Antioch Friday evening. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection Dist.)

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Two people were hospitalized in a fire Friday evening in Antioch, officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported at 6:07 p.m. in a senior apartment complex in the 2100 block of Buchanan Road.

Fire Capt. Tracie Dutter said police arrived at the scene first and reported flames coming out of several windows on the backside of the complex.

Dutter said when firefighters arrived they called for a second alarm. She said an explosion that residents heard was an oxygen tank.

The fire started in a downstairs unit and spread to an upstairs unit. No other units were affected.

The two people hospitalized suffered smoke inhalation, Dutter said. One person was displaced, and they are getting help from the American Red Cross.

Dutter said one person is in custody for an offense unrelated to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

