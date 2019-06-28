SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Police in San Rafael on Thursday arrested a wanted man in connection with several crimes following a brief pursuit that ended in a collision with officers on Interstate Highway 580.

Adam Workman, 29, of Benicia, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading an officer with wanton disregard, attempted carjacking, being a felon in possession of a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony crime, carrying a loaded stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle while in public, misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage, resisting a peace officer and on 13 outstanding warrants, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

On Thursday just after 4 p.m., the Concord Police Department contacted police in San Rafael and reported a wanted, armed and dangerous suspect was possibly in San Rafael.

Concord police also notified San Rafael officers the suspect, identified as Workman, was possibly planning to commit an armed robbery in San Rafael.

At 4:58 p.m., San Rafael officers located Workman’s red Ford Mustang driving in the area of Francisco Boulevard East and Piombo Place.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Workman fled in the vehicle and led officers on a pursuit, police said.

During the pursuit, workman collided with a vehicle on Francisco Boulevard East, but he continued to evade officers and drove onto westbound Interstate Highway 580.

Police said Workman then spun around and began driving east and accelerated in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.

At this point, an officer was able to drive his police vehicle into the left side of Workman’s Mustang and pin it against the concrete center median, police said.

Workman then jumped out of the vehicle, and fled from offices on foot.

During the foot pursuit, he tried to carjack another vehicle, but officers were able to tackle him and take him into custody.

Police said no officers or other people were hurt during the pursuit.

The incident closed westbound Interstate Highway 580 for about 45 minutes as police investigated the scene.

During a search of Workman’s vehicle, investigators found a large caliber revolver and a homemade ski mask, police said.

There were also stolen license plates on his vehicle, police said.

