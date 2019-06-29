CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Residents were evacuated and two homes were damaged by a fire that started in a garage in Castro Valley Friday evening.

The Alameda County Fire Department responding at 9:30 p.m. Friday to the fire found the garage at 3026 Keith Ave. fully involved and sounded a second alarm.

Residents in the home and a neighboring house were evacuated safely thanks to the action of two off-duty police officers and one retired Alameda County Fire Department captain.

“One off-duty police officer, J. Kalsbeek, from the San Leandro Police Department, threw a flower pot through a window to get the residents attention after yells and knocks on the windows and door went unanswered,” the department said in a news release.

Kalsbeek, another off-duty officer and and retired ACFD Capt. Bruce Armstrong entered the home and helped the two residents get out safely.

Armstrong also rescued Samie, the family’s one-year-old dog, who was hiding underneath a bed. The three residents and a dog at 3018 Keith Ave. also exited their home safely.

The Castro Valley office of the California Highway Patrol, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Paramedics Plus and PG&E also responded to the fire.

Nobody was injured and the evacuated families declined Red Cross housing assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

