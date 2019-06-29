



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Giants CEO and president Larry Baer, who was suspended after he was photographed in a public park attempting to forcibly take a cellphone from his wife, will return to the team on Tuesday, according to a statement released Saturday on the team’s Twitter account.

“During his absence, Larry has participated in a regular counseling program and has recommitted himself to the organization. As he transitions back into his role with the Giants, he will initially focus on reconnecting with the employees and receiving updates on all aspects of the organization,” the team said Saturday in a news release.

In the video released on March 1, Baer appeared to grab a phone and papers from his wife, who is seated in a chair and falls to the ground screaming. The altercation happened in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood.

Baer took a leave of absence from the team on March 4 and later in March was suspended through July 1.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the time that Baer “should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community.”

Baer “will initially focus on reconnecting with the employees and receiving updates on all aspects of the organization,” the team said.

Baer said in a statement about his return, “While my time away has been difficult on many levels, it has allowed me opportunities for introspection and, with the help of some wonderful people, growth.”

He continued that he has “been able to step back and take stock of myself as a person and as a leader. I am wiser for it, and the work continues. The journey of self-discovery, like so much in life, is ongoing and never-ending.”

The team thanked board member Rob Dean for assuming the CEO role during Baer’s absence, saying Dean will now take on duties as board chairman, as well as the “designated control person” representing the team, along with Baer, with MLB.

“The Giants are in a major transition on and off the field,” Baer said. “This includes some structural changes, which I fully embrace. Major League Baseball is a complex and ever-changing industry, now more than ever.

Success requires leadership that listens to and learns from all voices, that leverages the ideas and talent of every person in every department, along with tapping the resources and energy of our fans and the Bay Area community.”

