PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who stole a display rack of cigarettes Friday at a Texaco station.
Police were told the man came into the station about 5:40 p.m. and fled with the rack in a red, four-door vehicle while the attendant was busy with a customer.
The suspect is described as about 35 to 40 years old with a full beard, standing about 6-foot-1 and weighing about 200 pounds.
The incident was captured on surveillance cameras and images of the man are online at https://local.nixle.com/alert/7378394/?sub_id=2866940.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to to contact Officer Clay Pafford at the Petaluma Police Department at (707)778-4372.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed