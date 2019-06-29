WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Surveillance image of a man who stole a display rack of cigarettes Friday at a Texaco station.


PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who stole a display rack of cigarettes Friday at a Texaco station.

Police were told the man came into the station about 5:40 p.m. and fled with the rack in a red, four-door vehicle while the attendant was busy with a customer.

The suspect is described as about 35 to 40 years old with a full beard, standing about 6-foot-1 and weighing about 200 pounds.

Surveillance image of suspect who stole cigarette display case from service station in Petaluma. (via Nixle)

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras and images of the man are online at https://local.nixle.com/alert/7378394/?sub_id=2866940.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to to contact Officer Clay Pafford at the Petaluma Police Department at (707)778-4372.

