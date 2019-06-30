SUNOL (CBS SF) — One person was injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle accident near Sunol in unincorporated Alameda County in which an SUV ended up on its roof blocking a lane of Interstate Highway 680, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was reported about 7:30 p.m. on southbound I-680 about a mile north of the state Highway 84/Vallecitos Road interchange, the CHP said.
A BMW sedan and a red Chevrolet SUV collided, with the sedan going off the right shoulder and the SUV overturning and landing on the freeway, the CHP said.
One person was taken to Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton for treatment of injuries. All lanes were reopened shortly after 9 p.m.
