  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand Canyon, Healdsburg, Missing Hiker

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a Northern California man reported missing after a hike.

National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River.

They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Park officials say Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the Park Service.

According to park officials, Schwab was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts and Teva shoes/sandals. He is about six-feet tall and has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Any tips that can help locate Schwab can be sent to NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s