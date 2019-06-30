GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a Northern California man reported missing after a hike.
National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River.
They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.
Park officials say Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.
Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the Park Service.
According to park officials, Schwab was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts and Teva shoes/sandals. He is about six-feet tall and has grey hair and hazel eyes.
Any tips that can help locate Schwab can be sent to NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.