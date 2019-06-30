LA HONDA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon soon after his motorcycle crashed into a truck on La Honda Road in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. on La Honda Road (state Highway 84) about three miles north of the unincorporated community of La Honda, said CHP Officer Art Montiel.
The motorcyclist, a man in his mid-30s, was headed west on La Honda Road when he ran into the hood of a truck turning from eastbound La Honda Road onto a private driveway, Montiel said.
It appeared at first that the motorcyclist had suffered only a broken leg, but later was found to have suffered serious internal injuries. He was flown by helicopter to Stanford Medical Center, and died soon thereafter.
No one else was injured. No further details were available Sunday afternoon.
