



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The first day of July ushered in numerous new laws and statutes take effect in several Bay Area cities, including higher minimum wages and higher sales tax rates.

Here is a list of the new measures taking effect as of Monday.

Minimum Wage Hikes:

Starting on Monday, minimum wage hikes took effect in seven Bay Area cities. In San Francisco and Berkeley, the minimum wage has risen from $15 an hour to $15.59.

Oakland hotel workers will also see their minimum wages go up starting Monday, after voters approved a measure last year. Hotel workers with healthcare benefits would receive $15 an hour, while those without benefits would earn $20 an hour.

Other cities with minimum wage increases effective on Monday include Alameda, Emeryville, Fremont, Milpitas and San Leandro.

Local Sales Tax Increases:

Higher sales tax rates are taking effect in several communities on the Peninsula. Belmont, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and South San Francisco now have a sales tax rate of 9.75 percent, while the sales tax rate in the City of San Mateo is now 9.5 percent.

The rest of the county has a sales tax rate of 9.25 percent.

Toll & Fare Hikes:

Starting Monday, tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge have gone up from $7 to $7.35 for FasTrak users, from $8.00 to $8.20 for pay-as-you-go users and from $5.00 to $5.35 for carpoolers. The district is increasing tolls 35 cents a year for the next five years, to raise $100 million to help cover operations.

In San Francisco, Muni fares are going up for riders paying cash. A single bus or light rail ride will cost $3 for adults using cash or buy a limited-use ticket. Meanwhile, fares will stay at $2.50 for those using a Clipper card.

Gas Tax Hike:

Drivers will be paying more at the pump starting Monday, with the state gas tax increasing by 5.6 cents a gallon. The latest increase stems from a 2017 law designed to raise about $5 billion a year for road and mass transit programs.

New Laws:

Also in San Francisco, the “Plastic, Litter, and Toxics Reduction Law” is taking effect, banning the retail sales of plastic straws, chopsticks, stirrers and toothpicks, among other items. For food vendors, single use food and beverage accessories will only be served upon request.

Statewide, several measures are taking effect, including a police body camera release law. It requires recordings from body-worn cameras be released within 45 days of an incident where an officer fired shots or if the use of force causes death or injury.

Also starting Monday, all ammunition purchases in California will require a background check.