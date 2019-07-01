PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A man stabbed to death at a mobile home park in Palo Alto last week has been identified as 63-year-old Timothy Wood, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Wood was found by his roommate at 6:53 p.m. on June 24 at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park at 3980 El Camino Real. Isadore Christopher Diaz, 31, was already in custody for a suspected battery at the mobile home park the same night when police connected him to the stabbing.

Wood was taken to a hospital and ultimately died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

While police were investigating his death, a mobile home park resident in his 60s walked up to police and informed them that he had been punched and knocked down by a man nearby.

Officers found Diaz at his home that night and arrested him. He is also a resident of the mobile home park, according to police.

He remains in custody in Santa Clara County Jail on no-bail status, changed from his original bail of $2.53 million.

