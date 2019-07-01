  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car accident, Car crash, Highway 92, San Mateo, traffic

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – All lanes of eastbound state Highway 92 are currently blocked due to a vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 6:27 a.m. near the Alameda de las Pulgas overpass and at least one vehicle needs to be moved before the lanes are reopened.

No further information is immediately available.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s