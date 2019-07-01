Comments
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – All lanes of eastbound state Highway 92 are currently blocked due to a vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 6:27 a.m. near the Alameda de las Pulgas overpass and at least one vehicle needs to be moved before the lanes are reopened.
No further information is immediately available.
