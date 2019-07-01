  • KPIX 5On Air

Fremont, Motorcycle Accident, Motorcycle Crash, San Mateo

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist who died Sunday afternoon after he crashed into a truck in unincorporated San Mateo County was identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as Paul Neves, 35, of Fremont.

The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. on La Honda Road about 3 miles north of the unincorporated community of La Honda, California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel said Sunday.

The man, later identified as Neves, was headed west on La Honda Road when he struck the hood of a truck turning from eastbound La Honda Road into a private driveway, Montiel said.

At first it seemed Neves had only broken his leg, but later it was found he had serious internal injuries. He was flown by helicopter to Stanford Hospital, and died soon afterward, Montiel said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

