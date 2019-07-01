SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old girl was killed early Monday after the driver of the car she was in lost control of the vehicle which became airborne and crash into several trees, authorities said.
Sgt. Chad Heiser said the juvenile female driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ failed to negotiate a left hand turn on Skyfarm Drive at the T-intersection of Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Heiser said.
The car went up and over a curb, across a sidewalk and struck three trees as it went down an embankment. The two female passengers were ejected from the vehicle and were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.
The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and she cooperated with the crash investigation.’
The crash closed Thomas Lake Harris Drive between Skyfarm Drive and Lakepointe Circle, and Skyfarm Drive was closed between Thomas Lake Harris Drive and Autumn Glen Court for about six hours.