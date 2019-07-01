Filed Under:Flight Delays, San Francisco, San Francisco International Airport, SFO, United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An issue with a machine that sorts baggage at SFO was causing delays for some travelers on United Airlines Monday, according to passengers.

The problem seemed to be isolated to United flights. Chopper 5 footage showed a backup of United jets lining up to be processed for departure along with dozens of luggage trailers. United workers were trying to sort the baggage by hand.

A number of United passengers reported facing departure delays for their flights on social media.

 

United has not issued a statement on the baggage problems, but one United worker told KPIX off camera that the issue appeared to be resolved.

 

 

