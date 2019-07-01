RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — A 49-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries Monday after she survived a horrific crash with two semi trucks on Highway 12 near Rio Vista, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said they were dispatched to the accident scene just west of Jackson Slough Road at around 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a collision between to semi trucks with a car trapped beneath one of the big rigs.
The female driver of the car was trapped inside her crushed vehicle. Emergency workers carefully extricated her from the car and airlifted her to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.
The CHP said she suffered moderate injuries, but her condition was not known. Officers credited her seatbelt and airbags with saving her from much more serious injuries.
Six other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The accident remained under investigation.