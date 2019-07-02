VALLEJO (CBS SF) – An 8-week-old lion cub is the latest addition to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s animal nursery, park officials announced Tuesday.
Guests to the park in Vallejo will be able to visit Cain, the new male cub, at the nursery until the lion gets assimilated and joins the other two lionesses at the Lion’s Lair habitat.
Cain was born on May 6 at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.
WATCH VIDEO: Meet Cain
“Expert caregivers will be providing him with around the clock care for the next few months,” Animal Care Director Dianne Cameron said in a news release.
Cain’s mother, a first-time mom, did not properly care for him and the veterinary team made the decision to intervene, Cameron said.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is an accredited and certified animal care facility regulated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and by the federal government.
