SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A large vegetation fire near the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreational Area in San Joaquin County has burned hundreds of acres, Cal Fire said on Wednesday.

Dubbed the Hollow Fire, the blaze was first reported around 3 p.m. off West Corral Hollow Road, southwest of Tracy.

CAL FIRE Firefighters along with Alameda County FD are at scene of a vegetation fire in the Carnegie State Park (San Joaquin Co.). Fire is 10-20 acres. #HollowFire @CAStateParks @AlamedaCoFire — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 3, 2019

The fire was under 100 acres and 30 percent contained around 4 p.m., but at 6 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire ballooned to over 425 acres. Officials said the wind and terrain were causing firefighters difficulties.

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department are working on containing the fire.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered, Cal Fire said.

