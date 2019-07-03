GILROY (KPIX 5) — Fireworks are illegal in most Bay Area Cities and in all of Santa Clara County, except Gilroy. The Gilroy City Council approved of fireworks sales years ago as a way to benefit community groups who can make upwards of $10,000 for a few week’s work.

One stand raises money for the Gilroy High wrestling team to compete in top tournaments out of state.

“Because of this, we’ve been able to go to a tournament called Ironman, which draws a lot of college coaches. And it’s definitely a reason why several of our graduating seniors have been able to get scholarships and go places,” said Chase Saldate, a champion wrestler at Gilroy High.

“Travel is really expensive, especially with 12 or 13 guys and the tournaments are four or five days long,” Saldate said. Gilroy has about 15 fireworks stands throughout the city. They’re all run by

churches, cheerleaders and sports teams.

And there are rules that the sellers have to abide by, such a not selling to out of town buyers who can take them home and shoot them off in cities that ban fireworks. That’s the way it’s supposed to work, but KPIX 5 found some slip ups.

“I work in Gilroy, but live in San Jose, and thought I can buy fireworks. I’m going to just do them in the backyard with the kids,” said one recent buyer.

But under the terms of a sellers permit with the city of Gilroy, she should not have been allowed to buy the fireworks.

“They’re not allowed to sell to residents who do not live in this community,” said Division Chief Mary Gutierrez of the Gilroy Fire Department.

The seller at the stand on San Ysidro Avenue forgot to ask her for an ID to prove her residency.

The seller later said it was an honest mistake. But the Gilroy Fire Marshall’s office sends undercover buyers around to the fireworks stands just in case.

“They go up and see if they will sell to them. There are potential citations if they sell to folks who do not live in the city,” Gutierrez said. But with fire danger what it is in California, Gilroy has drawn a line around hillside neighborhoods.

“There are no fireworks, not even the safe and sane, allowed in this neighborhood where we’re going,” said Fire Capt. Scott MacDonald. Signs are posted banning fireworks in hilly neighborhoods in the east and west foothills around Gilroy.

And fire crews have stepped up patrols to discourage illegal activity and respond quickly if needed.

“There are a lot of homes up here in the urban wild land interface we are worried about with fireworks,” MacDonald said.

Extra crews will be on hand throughout Gilroy for the 4th of July.