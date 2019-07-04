Comments
MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A traffic collision Thursday morning in Milpitas has closed Calaveras Road in both directions between Piedmont and Downing roads, according to the Milpitas Police Department.
Police said a pole was struck during the incident.
PG&E has responded to the scene, and police said the roadway is expected to reopen at around 11 a.m.
The area is still passable via old Calaveras Road, according to police.
