A seismograph records an earthquake. (AP File Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) publishes several web pages listing items Bay Area residents should keep on hand for the (inevitable) “big one” that will upend daily life here in earthquake country.
EMERGENCY SUPPLIES (via USGS: What emergency supplies do I need for an earthquake?)
- Fire extinguisher
- Adequate supplies of medications that you or family members are taking
- Crescent and pipe wrenches to turn off gas and water supplies
- First-aid kit and handbook
- Flashlights with extra bulbs and batteries
- Portable radio with extra batteries
- Water for each family member for at least two weeks (allow at least 1 gallon per person per day) and purification tablets or chlorine bleach to purify drinking water from other sources
- Canned and package foods, enough for several days and mechanical can opener. Extra food for pets if necessary
- Camp stove or barbecue to cook on outdoors (store fuel out of the reach of children)
Waterproof, heavy-duty plastic bags for waste disposal