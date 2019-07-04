Filed Under:Fatal collision, Interstate 280, Pedestrian Killed, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died Thursday evening in a collision with a vehicle on northbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at about 5:10 p.m. at Geneva Avenue.

Three lanes of Highway 280 at Geneva Avenue were blocked and the CHP had no estimate for when they would reopen.

