SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died Thursday evening in a collision with a vehicle on northbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was first reported at about 5:10 p.m. at Geneva Avenue.
Three lanes of Highway 280 at Geneva Avenue were blocked and the CHP had no estimate for when they would reopen.
