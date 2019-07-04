Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters battled multiple brush and structure fires burning close to each other in San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.
The first reports of the fires came in around 2:15 p.m.
A 2-alarm structure fire was reported at 2615 and 2619 Carol Drive. Two homes were damaged in that fire. Another fire was reported at 2915 Macintyre Drive.
There is also a brush fire burning in the area of Highway 87 and Interstate 280.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
