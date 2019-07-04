Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fire, San Jose, San Jose News, Wildfire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters battled multiple brush and structure fires burning close to each other in San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The first reports of the fires came in around 2:15 p.m.

A 2-alarm structure fire was reported at 2615 and 2619 Carol Drive. Two homes were damaged in that fire. Another fire was reported at 2915 Macintyre Drive.

Firefighters battle a brush fire in San Jose.

There is also a brush fire burning in the area of Highway 87 and Interstate 280.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Comments
  1. Ruth Lauber says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    heloo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s