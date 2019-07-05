  • KPIX 5On Air

Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Fire crews have contained a brush fire near Martinez Friday that threatened some homes in the area, according to a spokesman with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The 5- to 6-acre blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. in a hilly area near 2700 Franklin Canyon Road and is clearly visible from State Highway 4, said CCFPD spokesman Steve Hill.

“It’s being attacked from the air by two C130 air tankers and at least two helicopters,” Hill said. “There are Cal Fire hand crews on the scene, as well.

“Forward motion has not been stopped. It’s still burning, probably uphill,” Hill said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

