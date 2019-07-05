SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara police were investigating a July 4th shooting that happened Thursday night just outside the gates to California’s Great America amusement park.
Santa Clara police investigators were asking the public for help Friday for any information leading to the identity of the gunman.
Police said several people from two groups were fighting outside the park when a member of one group fired the handgun. The shooting occurred
in the area near the metal detectors near the park’s entrance.
A person was struck on the arm with the bullet, which did not break the skin. She was treated on the scene for her injuries. Police said the suspect fled and officers have not located the gun either.
Police spokesman Lt. Todd Cummins said officers don’t know yet whether the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about it is asked call Sgt. Jake Malae at (408) 615-4823. Anonymous tips can be left by calling
(408) 241-9495.