BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old San Francisco man, vacationing with friends along Bodega Bay, allegedly had taken four doses of LSD before he went on a violent rampage that ended with a deputy-involved shooting, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.

The sheriff’s department said detectives responded to calls of a man attacking several people and after questioning numerous witnesses and collecting video evidence they have learned that Betai Koffi was with five longtime friends who had rented a Bodega Bay home for the Independence Day holiday.

They had arrived at the home in the 600 block of Swan Drive on Wednesday July 3rd.

At about noon on July 4th, investigators said, Koffi allegedly consumed 2 doses of a drug commonly referred to as LSD or acid. At approximately 3:00 p.m, witnesses said Koffi became delusional around the home while his friends tried to keep him calm.

Between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., he allegedly took two more doses of LSD. Shortly before 8:00 p.m Koffi wanted to leave but his friends tried to stop him.

Koffi punched a woman in the chest and side, then stabbed a man with a pencil, and choked another man, and punched another man in the face.

He was able to get outside the home and got into his rental car, a blue Hyundai sedan, and tried to back out of the driveway, only to hit another car that was parked behind him.

Investigators said Koffi put the car in drive and drove towards one of the men, who was able to get out of the way, then drove the car into the garage of the home, lodging it into the home.

He then exited the car and ran down the street to a home several doors down where he was confronted by a security guard.

Upon questioning, Koffi allegedly picked up a landscape light and stabbed the guard in the chest with the metal stake end and knocked him to the ground.

Investigators said Koffi then went to the security guard’s truck, which was unlocked and running, and stole the truck, driving away at high speed.

As he fled, sheriff’s investigators said, he drove straight towards an unrelated man and woman walking on the road. He hit the woman with the truck causing significant injuries. The man was struck on the arm but was not seriously injured.

He then immediately drove off the road and drove after another man and woman who were walking on a bluff. He aimed at the woman and hit her with the truck, causing significant injuries.

Deputies said he continued driving off road, hit a wall, entered a side yard of a home, then drove back out onto Pelican Loop Road.

A deputy arrived in a patrol car and stopped in the street as a CHP officer pulled up to the left of the Sheriff’s Car. Koffi turned the truck and accelerated towards the two patrol cars and drove straight towards the officers.

The deputy, who had exited his patrol car attempting to get out of the way fired several rounds at Koffi but he continued to accelerate, colliding into the CHP officer’s car.

He then continued to accelerate and the deputy fired several more rounds, at which point Koffi’s truck was stopped and the deputy took Koffi into custody and applied medical aid until paramedics arrived. He had been hit at least three times by shots through the windshield.

Koffi and the first woman hit by the truck were flown by helicopters to nearby hospitals and treated for their injuries. The woman received significant injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.

The security guard and second woman hit by the truck were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance and are expected to survive their injuries.

Koffi received major injuries and is currently in critical condition. Koffi’s friends at the rented home were able to treat their own injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Currently Koffi is under arrest by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at the hospital for two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of carjacking for the incidents leading up to the officer involved shooting. Bail has not been set.