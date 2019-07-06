Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Thousands of Bay Area cable television subscribers cannot access KRON4 due to a contractual disagreement between Nexstar and Direct TV.
The blackout began at midnight on July 4 and impacts AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV customers.
KRON4 is part of the Nextar Media Group, which owns and operates 120 stations nationwide.
According to the KRON4 website, “Nexstar, the owner of KRON4, is working to reach an agreement with DIRECTV that would allow the station to continue to broadcast on AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV in the Bay Area.”
KRON4 is still available on over-the-air digital television and other cable providers.