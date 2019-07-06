SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – According to reports former Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that will reunite him with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis.
Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million dollar deal, about $2 million less than he made in his one season with the Golden State Warriors.
Cousins averaged 16.3 points in 30 games with the Warriors last season, one where he was dealing with recovery from a torn Achilles. He was also slowed in the playoffs by a quadriceps injury.
The Lakers also signed Quinn Cook to a 2-year deal, reportedly worth $6 million.
Cook was the Warriors’ back-up point guard for the last 2 years.
