CONCORD (CBS SF) — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old Oakland man suspected in homicide Friday afternoon in the Contra Costa County community of Pacheco.
Arron Goode was taken into custody near the Concord BART station about 10 p.m. Friday, according to BART police.
Goode is suspected in the death of a man found shortly after noon Friday, covered in blood and lying in the sidewalk in the 5900 block of Pacheco Boulevard, authorities said.
Pleasant Hill police arrived and gave the man CPR but he died at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials say the victim, believed to be a 29-year-old Pacheco resident, knew the suspect. The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441 or the investigation division at (925) 313-2600.
Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us and anonymous voicemail messages can be called in to (866) 846-3592.
