SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police and their specially trained MERGE Unit were in a standoff situation with possibly armed subjects who were barricaded inside a San Jose home, police said Sunday evening.

The standoff began around 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Stone Avenue when police responded to conduct a welfare check. Officers received information about a possible dispute including a firearm inside the home, SJPD officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Police were unsuccessful in making contact with the people inside the home initially, which prompted the calling of the MERGE Unit, SJPD’s SWAT team, to the scene.

At about 7:30 p.m., MERGE officers and police negotiators used PA announcements and convinced the occupants inside the home to exit. One adult female and two adult males left the residence and were detained by police, who dragged them on the ground before handcuffing them.

Preston Tucker was at the scene. He said his friend needed help and asked him to pick her up from the residence.

“She said somebody assaulted her and just come get her out of there, and when I got here the cops were already here. Her dad had called the police for her. I guess one of the men had a gun,” Tucker said.

“I was terrified the whole time for her safety. I didn’t know what was going on. I just knew someone had a gun and there were all these police here.”

Police blocked off Stone Avenue between Curtner Avenue at Perrymont Avenue while the negotiations continued, but they were reopened shortly after the suspects were detained.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.