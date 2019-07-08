SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal shooting, Mission District, San Francisco, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was shot in killed in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of 24th and Capp streets around 12 a.m., police said. As officers arrived, a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and was able to elude capture during a pursuit.

A man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of 24th Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities on the scene of a fatal shooting near 24th and Capp streets in San Francisco's Mission District, July 8, 2019. (CBS)

Authorities on the scene of a fatal shooting near 24th and Capp streets in San Francisco’s Mission District, July 8, 2019. (CBS)

The shooting is under investigation. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s